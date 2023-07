Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

Over the past three years, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has lost an astonishing 92% of its value on the market. The reason for that is no secret. The biotech quickly established itself in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 in early 2020, only to fall far behind many of its competitors. And now, Novavax is struggling.But the company recently shared some good news with investors that sent its stock price soaring by more than 20% in just one day (more on that below). Let's find out whether recent developments render Novavax an attractive enough investment option.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel