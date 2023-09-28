|
28.09.2023 11:29:00
Is Novo Nordisk a Good Passive Income Stock?
Passive income investors know that when there's a business that's proven to throw off a lot of cash consistently over time, it might be a good idea to hold its shares to capture safe and reliable dividends for the long haul. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is an obvious candidate to consider right now.Thanks to its blockbuster drug Ozempic and a pipeline that's chock-full of other potential winners, Novo Nordisk seems to have most of the makings of a great dividend stock. Let's evaluate this stock in closer detail to determine whether it's the passive income solution you've been searching for. The general case for investing in Novo Nordisk is that it's practically printing money thanks to its medicines for type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses. In Q2 it raked in more than $2.8 billion in net income, up 101% from five years ago, and it shows no sign of stopping. In fact, demand for Ozempic has been so high for more than a year that the drug was in a state of shortage in the U.S., prompting the company to halt onboarding of new patients until there was sufficient supply to continue treating the existing group. With so much visible success and the surrounding buzz, it's no surprise that the stock is up by 165% in the last three years. It's now investing more than $4 billion annually to build out its manufacturing facilities to ensure that it can meet demand moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
