|
05.02.2024 08:59:00
Is Novo Nordisk a Hot Stock to Buy Now After its Spectacular Q4?
Two of the most talked-about drugs in the U.S., obesity treatment Wegovy and diabetes medication Ozempic, are made by the same company: Denmark-based Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). There wouldn't be so much chatter if these drugs weren't flying off pharmacy shelves these days, particularly in the case of Wegovy.Solid evidence of this was provided early this week by the company, which released highly encouraging quarterly and annual results featuring plenty of high-growth figures. Let's pick these apart a little to see if the popular stock is still worthy of a buy.Among the many eye-catching numbers in the quarterly income breakdown graphic below is the net sales growth figure; this was far in the double digits at 37% year-over-year, climbing to a U.S. dollar equivalent of $9.9 billion. Edging into the $10 billion club alone makes Novo Nordisk an important player throughout the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|105,00
|-0,47%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,20
|-1,08%