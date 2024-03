Is Novo Nordisk on the Verge of Another Blockbuster Drug?

One of the hottest trends in the pharmaceutical industry is weight loss. Rising interest in diabetes and obesity treatments is fueling a new wave of growth for drug companies. Among those developing treatments for weight loss, one stands out from the pack.Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is the developer of diabetes medications Ozempic and Rybelsus, and obesity treatments Wegovy and Saxenda. The company's deep expertise in these markets helped fuel record growth in 2023. Investors have cheered on the company, sending its shares 91% higher over the past year.But amid all of the good news, investors may have missed the latest milestone for Novo Nordisk. The company could be on the verge of yet another blockbuster drug. Let's dive into the specifics and assess if now is a lucrative moment to scoop up some shares in Novo Nordisk.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel