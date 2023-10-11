|
11.10.2023 13:37:00
Is Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy Now?
Weight-loss drugs are the health craze of 2023. According to the management of Walmart, America's largest retailer, drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have begun impacting food sales.Perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), the pharmaceutical company behind Ozempic and Wegovy, have done well. The stock is up 36% since January and more than 70% over the past twelve months.So, is it too late to enjoy this potentially monumental shift in the healthcare landscape? Or is Novo Nordisk's fortune a fad, like many previous health trends? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
