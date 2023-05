Is Novo Nordisk Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has been on an epic bull run ever since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its weight-loss medication, Wegovy, in the summer of 2021. The pharmaceutical giant's shares have more than doubled in value over this period, while the broader markets have struggled due to a confluence of geopolitical headwinds, the lingering impacts of the pandemic, and rising interest rates.NVO data by YCharts.Continue reading