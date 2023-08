Is NovoCure Stock a Buy Now?

When it comes to oncology therapies, most people probably think about drugs, but NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) has a radically different approach. Its portable anti-cancer device is already on the market, and it appears to be a helpful add-on treatment for glioblastoma. With time, it could nab further regulatory approvals for other indications, massively expanding its addressable market as a result. But does that make the stock a smart investment right now? It's complicated, so let's unpack the relevant details to find out.One of the major reasons why NovoCure might be worth adding to your portfolio is that it's a highly innovative business with a proven cancer-treating product that's hard to imitate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel