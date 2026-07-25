Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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25.07.2026 09:20:00

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Amazon Stock?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has risen 90% over the past three years, but the company's fundamentals improved even faster. Amazon's revenue and profitability have grown significantly, with momentum in increasingly important areas of the economy, such as cloud computing, AI, and chips.Here are three reasons Amazon stock is a no-brainer buy today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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