Is Now a Good Time to Buy CRISPR Therapeutics?

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) may be a few months away from a transformation. The company itself isn't changing, but its financial picture may be about to do so. That's because by year-end, regulators will make a decision about what could become CRISPR's first commercialized product.CRISPR and big biotech partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals submitted exa-cel, a gene editing candidate for blood disorders, to regulators in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. And U.S. regulators expect to issue a decision on the candidate for one particular indication -- sickle cell disease -- in December. They aim to decide on exa-cel for beta thalassemia in March.Meanwhile, CRISPR shares have soared more than 40% since the start of the year. Is now a good time to buy CRISPR -- or is all the good news priced in?