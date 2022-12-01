|
01.12.2022 15:18:00
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Rental Property?
The past few years haven't been ripe with buying opportunities for rental property investors. Low interest rates and high homebuying demand drove home prices up in the double digits year over year. High real estate prices often lead to lower rental returns and make it harder to generate positive cash flow, a cornerstone of successful rental investing.But now that the real estate market is changing, investors are wondering if it's a good time to buy a rental property. Let's take a closer look and see.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
