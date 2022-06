Is Now a Good Time to Buy Roku Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a tough year for stocks deemed pandemic winners. A prime example of this is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), one of the leading streaming video platforms. At one point since the start of the pandemic, shares were up over 600% as investors flocked to the opportunity in streaming video, but Roku stock has since taken a tumble, now down 60% year to date. Investors are worried about slowing account growth -- a vital metric for Roku's business -- and supply chain challenges eating away at margins.So is now the time to buy Roku stock for cheap?Continue reading