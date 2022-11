Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Putting money in the stock market can invoke fear in some would-be investors. Nobody wants to end up buying right when prices peak. And investing in the midst of a market downturn can be even more gut-wrenching. It's impossible to know if the worst is over or if more losses are yet to come.So how do you evaluate whether it's a good time to buy stocks and when to wait for a pullback in the market? The best answer is you don't. Both passive index fund investors and individual stock investors will likely be better off consistently buying shares and ignoring the everyday ups and downs of the market.If you're looking to invest for your future -- five, 10, or 40 years off -- then now is as good a time as ever to buy stocks.