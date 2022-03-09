|
09.03.2022 12:41:00
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stocks?
"We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful," famed investor Warren Buffett has said.With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down 12.5% and 18.2% year-to-date, respectively, there's certainly fear in the air on Wall Street. Both major indices are well into correction territory and the Nasdaq Composite is approaching a bear market (when a market index is down by 20% or more). Even more, many growth stocks are down around 50% to 80% from their 52-week highs.So is this a good time for investors to exercise some boldness and buy stocks?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
