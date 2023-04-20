|
20.04.2023 15:46:51
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tesla?
The last year hasn't been a great time to be a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholder. The stock has dropped over 45% in the past 12 months, yet the company is still valued at nearly $600 billion. The company's newly released first-quarter earnings report was widely anticipated for that reason.The stock's high valuation is based on the belief that the EV leader would see massive growth as the popularity of electric vehicles took root and spread beyond early adopters. The thing is, the company is doing its part as it continues to show impressive growth. That could mean the stock's decline offers an opportunity for those who missed out on early gains to own a piece of the EV trailblazer.Automotive gross margin decreased over the course of 2022 as Tesla battled supply chain snarls and rising raw material costs at the same time it was working to ramp up production at its two newest factories. Those supply chain and inflationary headwinds weren't unique to Tesla, of course. But investors and analysts have focused on how its gross profit margin -- excluding leasing and credits -- could be more permanently impacted by rising competition.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
