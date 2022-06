Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rebounding sharply on Tuesday, rising more than 11% at one point, investors might be wondering if now is a good time to get in on the beaten-down stock.After all, shares of the automaker are still down more than 30% year to date. And this comes at a time the company is seeing rapid growth in vehicle deliveries and demand that far exceeds supply. Furthermore, the stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has plummeted over the past year, making the valuation more attractive.To see whether shares are attractive today, let's take a closer look at the growth stock, its valuation, and the underlying business valuation.Continue reading