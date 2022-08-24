|
24.08.2022 14:07:00
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
With everyone talking about Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) three-for-one stock split, and considering the stock's sharp move higher since the beginning of July, the electric-car maker's shares may be catching many investors' attention. Is now a good time to buy this growth stock? Or have the fast-growing company's shares already priced in best-case scenarios?While it's true that Tesla stock trades at an expensive price tag, it may be more deserved than some investors realize. Indeed, the valuation looks quite reasonable next to the company's attractive combination of a healthy balance sheet, pent-up demand for its vehicles, and soaring revenue. Yes, measured by traditional valuation metrics like price-to-earnings and price-to-sales, Tesla shares look expensive on the surface. But the stock trades at such a steep premium for a reason.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!