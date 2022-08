Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With everyone talking about Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) three-for-one stock split, and considering the stock's sharp move higher since the beginning of July, the electric-car maker's shares may be catching many investors' attention. Is now a good time to buy this growth stock? Or have the fast-growing company's shares already priced in best-case scenarios?While it's true that Tesla stock trades at an expensive price tag, it may be more deserved than some investors realize. Indeed, the valuation looks quite reasonable next to the company's attractive combination of a healthy balance sheet, pent-up demand for its vehicles, and soaring revenue. Yes, measured by traditional valuation metrics like price-to-earnings and price-to-sales, Tesla shares look expensive on the surface. But the stock trades at such a steep premium for a reason.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading