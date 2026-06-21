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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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21.06.2026 23:15:00
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tilray Brands Stock?
Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock rose dramatically after its initial public offering, then plunged, tracking the broader marijuana sector's rise and fall. The huge growth that Wall Street had hoped for simply didn't materialize, and investors moved on. But Tilray is still around and, more to the point, is repositioning its business for the long term. Is now a good time to buy it?Tilray Brands started life as a marijuana company. It is still doing that, but it has branched out. The company now describes itself as "a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company," with operations in cannabis, beverages, and hemp-based foods. In the beverage space, it recently acquired BrewDog, a craft brewer that also operates physical bars/restaurants. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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