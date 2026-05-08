Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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08.05.2026 17:00:00

Is Now a Good Time to Invest? Here's What Warren Buffett Just Said.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is hitting new highs again this week. Although there have been some ups and downs this year, including a serious dip at the end of March, the market has been in strong bull territory for almost four years. It has gained double-digits for the past three years, and it's in the positive for the fourth year in a row.That's the power of investing in the stock market. Even if you invest in a passive index fund that tracks the S&P 500, you can benefit from the magic of a strong market that compounds over time.mThat might make you think now is a great time to buy stocks. But is it? Here's what investing legend Warren Buffett thinks.Many investors, especially those who follow Warren Buffett, know that he tends to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy. He has said similar things several times in different ways, explaining that high prices are a recipe for a correction, and low prices make it possible to buy in and get the greatest gains. Since that's his business, he welcomes those opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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