Is Now a Good Time to Invest in a Medical REIT?

Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) saw their share prices slump over the past year. The rise in interest rates did a twofold number on their financials, making it more expensive to borrow money to buy new properties to lease out while some of their tenants struggled to get financing to keep their businesses running.The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF fell more than 16% over the past year. Medical REITs weren't immune as the average drop for the 15 medical REITs listed on the FTSE Nareit US Real Estate Indexes was more than 22% over the same period. Healthcare companies may face some short-term macroeconomic issues, such as labor shortages and supply chain issues, but thanks to an aging population, U.S. healthcare spending is expected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That's why medical REITs often continue to be solid, long-term investments with above-average dividends.Continue reading