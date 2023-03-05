|
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in the Stock Market? Warren Buffett Just Gave This Advice
In 1965, Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway. It was a small textile company at the time, seemingly doomed by its dependence on a declining industry, but he quickly shifted its focus to insurance. That move was particularly brilliant because it created a steady flow of capital in the form of premium payments, and Buffett has invested those funds to great effect over the years.Today, Berkshire is one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the world, with subsidiaries that span from manufacturing and industrials to consumer goods and retail. The company also owns more than $300 billion in equity investments, and many of the stocks in its portfolio have multiplied impressively in value, including Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola. Buffett attributes that immense success to the "American Tailwind."Buffett has been investing for eight decades, meaning he has studied the stock market for longer than most people have been alive, and he has accomplished much during that time. Berkshire has grown into a $670 billion behemoth under his watch, and Buffett himself has amassed a fortune worth $100 billion. That success makes his advice particularly credible, and one recurring theme is his confidence in American business.Continue reading
