31.03.2023 14:20:00
Is Now a Smart Time to Buy the Dip in CVS Stock?
The market has been more pessimistic about CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), whose shares have crashed 28% in the last 12 months, falling significantly more than the broader market. The S&P 500 index lost just 12% over the same period, while The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (of which CVS Health is a constituent) fell only 7.4%.However, savvy investors do not necessarily share a similar pessimistic view about healthcare services and retail company. Admittedly, it raises the mouth-watering prospect of buying up a few shares of CVS for relatively cheap if the long-term growth story of the business is intact.But just because you can jump into an investment that's become cheaper doesn't necessarily mean that you should. Let's go through the arguments in favor of buying it now, and ones that takes the opposite position, so you can assess whether CVS Health a good pick to help meet your investing goals.Continue reading
