Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
14.04.2026 18:27:02
Is Now Actually a Good Time to Buy Cryptocurrency?
It's been a year to forget for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's two most valuable cryptocurrencies, have declined 15% and 21%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. The smaller altcoins fared even worse. But could that broad pullback actually represent a good buying opportunity for long-term investors?Image source: Getty Images.Cryptocurrencies generally rally as declining interest rates drive investors toward riskier investments. But after reducing its benchmark rates six times in 2024 and 2025, the Fed has merely kept its rates unchanged this year. The intensifying Middle East conflict, inflation, and other macro headwinds also sparked fresh fears of interest rate hikes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!