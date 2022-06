Is Now Really a Good Time to Start Claiming Social Security?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Choosing when to begin claiming Social Security is a big decision, as it will impact your monthly income for the rest of your retirement.The right age to file will depend mostly on personal factors, such as the amount you have saved and when you want to retire. But sometimes your decision will be affected by outside influences as well, such as the state of the stock market and future changes to the Social Security program.The stock market has had a rough few months, and some experts predict that a recession could be looming. Also, Social Security cuts could be on the horizon, which may affect your retirement. Is now really a good time to start taking benefits, then? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading