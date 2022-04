Is Now Really the Time to Be Buying Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's often intimidating to invest in the stock market even in good times. But when the market is volatile, it can be even more unnerving.Over the past couple of weeks, the market has been especially shaky. After officially entering correction territory earlier this year, the S&P 500 has rebounded roughly 9% in the three weeks -- nearly recovering its losses.However, with surging inflation, the continued supply chain issues, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, all of that uncertainty could potentially result in more market volatility. If you're considering investing, is now really the time?Continue reading