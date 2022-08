Is Now Really the Time to Invest in Ethereum?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a long crypto winter, the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been increasing in recent weeks. In fact, over the past month alone, it's up nearly 55%.This surge is partly due to developers setting a tentative release date of Sept. 19 for "The Merge," Ethereum's upcoming update. This upgrade will help move the network from a proof of work (PoW) mining protocol to the more efficient proof of stake (PoS) system.Many investors are excited about The Merge and believe it will help push Ethereum to new heights. But will this upward momentum last? And with the crypto market still on shaky ground, is it really the right time to invest? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading