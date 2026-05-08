Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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08.05.2026 09:05:00
Is Now the Best Time to Buy SoFi Stock or the Worst?
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) has had some major ups and downs since going public in 2020. It debuted on the markets as one of a slew of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) at the time, and it was just another unprofitable tech stock garnering enthusiasm in a strong bull market.After tanking with other tech stocks and SPACs not too long after, it survived, thrived, and became profitable. It had an incredible three-year run, ganing 468% from 2023 through 2025, but it's now 50% off its all-time high.Is that a sign of weakness, or an amazing opportunity to buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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