|
31.07.2024 14:00:00
Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy Chipotle Stock on the Dip?
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported its second-quarter results late Wednesday afternoon, and in after-hours trading, its stock surged. But on the earnings call, the company warned of near-term margin pressures, and on Thursday, the market erased the stock's initial gains and it kept falling. Chipotle is now down by more than 25% from its recent high, though it's up about 11% on the year.Has that recent sell-off created a good buying opportunity?In the second quarter, Chipotle's revenue climbed by 18.2% to $2.97 billion, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Comparable restaurant sales jumped by 11.1%. Transactions grew by 8.7%, while the average check was up about 2.4%, largely due to increased prices, as mix, which is the difference in menu items sold compared to a year ago, was down about 1%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Curatis AG
|6,04
|-1,63%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|14,20
|0,00%