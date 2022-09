Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy Disney Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) suffered substantial financial losses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with its parks division losing $2.6 billion in operating income in the first quarter of 2021 because of lockdowns. However, the company took the opportunity to double down on its flagship streaming service, Disney+, as it waited out the worst of the pandemic. As a result, Disney has come out the other side with a flourishing streaming business and a promising return of theme park guests. The company's stock is still down 39% since last year as it continues to recover from its unavoidable downfall in 2020 and 2021. However, its overwhelmingly positive quarterly results in August and forthcoming developments suggest investors should seriously consider buying Disney stock. On Aug. 11, Disney pleasantly surprised investors when posting its fiscal third-quarter earnings. The company's stock subsequently jumped 13%, as several of its segments overperformed. The most notable improvement came from Disney's parks business, which saw revenue increase 70% year over year to $2.19 billion, allowing investors to breathe a sigh of relief as the company appears to be back to pre-pandemic form. CEO Bob Chapek said in an interview with CNBC on Disney's Q3 2022 earnings that the boost in the company's parks' revenue is by no means a one-off event, as he believes there's no reason for guests to withdraw anytime soon.