Is Now the Right Time to Add Best Buy Stock?

Share prices of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) surged 13% on Nov. 22 after the big-box retailer posted its latest earnings report. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Oct. 29, revenue fell 11% year over year to $10.59 billion but still beat analysts' estimates by $290 million. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 34% to $1.38 but also topped the consensus forecast by $0.36.Those numbers look weak, but Best Buy had already told investors to brace for a slowdown in fiscal 2023 as it faced tough comparisons to its pandemic and stimulus-induced growth over the past two years. Its stock had also declined more than 40% over the past 12 months in response to that deceleration. So is it finally time to take the contrarian view?Image source: Best Buy.