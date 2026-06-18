Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
18.06.2026 19:45:00
Is Now the Right Time to Add SpaceX to Your Portfolio -- or Is Patience the Better Move?
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- known as SpaceX -- debuted on June 12, everyone wondered what the demand would look like. Would investors show up, or would the initial public offering (IPO) be an instance of the hype not living up to expectations?At least on the first day, the answer was that investors showed up. According to Bloomberg, retail investors submitted more than $100 billion in orders for the IPO. And by the end of the first trading day, it was one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world. That said, some investors are still waiting to see how early trading in SpaceX stock plays out before jumping in.It has performed well initially, but for those still mulling a decision, it may still be best to wait before buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!