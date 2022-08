Is Now the Right Time to Buy Amazon Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All eyes were on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) last week as the king of e-commerce released its 2022 second-quarter earnings. After posting soaring growth for several quarters during the pandemic, things have now cooled down. In the retail division, it's the same story as at other retailers; rising costs and lower spending are slowing revenue and nibbling into profits. At the same time , other segments, such as the weatherproof Amazon Web Services (AWS), still have momentum.Amazon is a huge company with many moving parts. How can investors make sense of them, and what does this all mean for Amazon stock? Let's find out.Amazon is the second-largest company (by sales) in the U.S. behind retail behemoth Walmart. Walmart is so massive, with $572 billion in 2021 sales, that it has eclipsed the rest by a long shot for many years, even with low revenue growth. But Amazon has made strides and, with pandemic-fueled growth, is within striking distance of Walmart's lead with $470 billion in 2021 sales.