02.11.2022 12:15:00
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Apple Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been an investor safe haven throughout 2022 as various tech stocks have plummeted, but the iPhone manufacturer has been comapratively unscathed. While companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Advanced Micro Devices have seen their share prices fall between 30% to 58% since January, Apple's stock has dipped a more moderate 14% year to date. The stock market sell-off has resulted from reduced consumer spending thanks to rises in inflation and interest rates. However, Apple's ability to weather a market downturn makes it a company worth an investment. The media has projected a doom-and-gloom attitude when reporting on Apple over the past few months, but the company has continued to prove that wrong.After Apple posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Oct. 28, critics might be more convinced of its long-term prospects. As a result, now might be the best time to invest in Apple stock. Continue reading
