|
16.11.2022 14:49:00
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Beyond Meat Stock?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) investors have faced several unappetizing earnings reports in 2022, but the most recent one still managed to miss Wall Street's low expectations. The company described collapsing demand as consumers moved away from its plant-based protein products. Net losses ballooned to over 100% of revenue.Let's take a closer look at management's turnaround plan and why investors might want to watch this execution from the sidelines, rather than purchasing Beyond Meat's stock right now.Investors came into the Q3 announcement with low expectations. Beyond Meat lowered its 2022 outlook dramatically after its last report, saying it might only grow sales by around 3%, rather than the 21% spike they had been targeting.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!