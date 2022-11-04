|
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Chewy Stock?
As an e-commerce specialist, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has been caught up in the wider market downturn that has sent many tech stocks reeling in 2022. Shares are down by over 30% through early November, in fact.Wall Street is worried about slowing growth compared to earlier phases of the pandemic when spiking adoption rates lifted sales. The pet supply specialist is also facing profitability challenges associated with rising costs.But now might be just the time to consider buying Chewy's stock. Let's take a look at a few reasons why it looks attractive as a long-term investment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
