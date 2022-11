Is Now the Right Time to Buy Crocs Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With inflation raging and consumers adjusting their spending to account for higher basic costs of living, one might expect a company like Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) to be doing poorly. The foam clogs company is holding its own, though, continuing to grow sales while maintaining exceptional profit margins. Crocs -- including its new brand, Hey Dude, which it acquired early this year -- also raised its outlook for full-year 2022. Nevertheless, even after a post-quarterly report stock pop, the shares are still down well over 50% from a year ago. Is now the time to buy Crocs stock? Crocs' total revenue increased 57% year over year in the third quarter to $985 million, easily sailing past its own expectations for sales to be as much as $955 million. This came in spite of ongoing inflationary pressures as well as a record run-up in the U.S. dollar (a side effect of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes). Continue reading