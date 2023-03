Is Now the Right Time to Buy Digital Realty Trust?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) has made a name for itself as one of the most reliable dividend-paying real estate investment trusts (REITs). The company has raised its dividend every year since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2005. That's seventeen years of consistent dividend increases. This impressive track record has made it an appealing buy for income investors over the years, but its latest fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2022 have raised concerns about the future of the company. Let's take a closer look at what's going on with Digital Realty Trust right now and if the macroeconomic pressures it's facing make it a stock to steer clear of or a bargain buy at today's pricing.Digital Realty Trust is a data center REIT that owns and leases over 300 data center facilities across the globe. Data centers help everything from streaming services, cloud-based apps, artificial intelligence, medical companies, and countless other tech-based services safely store, aggregate, and transmit digital data -- incredibly important tasks in today's tech-heavy society.Continue reading