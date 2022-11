Is Now the Right Time to Buy Gap Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Gap 's (NYSE: GPS) stock rallied nearly 8% on Nov. 18 in response to its third-quarter earnings report. The apparel retailer's revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.04 billion, beating analysts' expectations by $210 million, while its comparable store sales improved 1%. It posted a net profit of $282 million, versus a net loss of $152 million a year ago, as its adjusted earnings per share of $0.71 easily cleared the consensus forecast by $0.71.Does that earnings beat indicate it's finally the right time to buy Gap's stock, which still remains down more than 40% over the past 12 months?Before the pandemic started, Gap had already been struggling with declining mall traffic and intense competition from "fast fashion" brands -- cheap, trendy clothes produced in high volume. After four years on the job, CEO Art Peck was fired in late 2019 as all three of its core banners -- Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic -- struggled with declining sales.Continue reading