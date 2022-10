Is Now the Right Time to Buy Home Depot's Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The investment climate has been rough this year with the S&P 500 dropping by about 24% since the start of 2022. That's due in large part to the Federal Reserve combating elevated inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. This environment has led economists to increasingly believe a recession is on the horizon.This would likely hurt Home Depot's (NYSE: HD) results since they are sensitive to the economic cycle. Indeed, the stock price has fallen 31% this year. However, the climate makes it a good time for long-term investors to investigate the company's prospects to see if it's a good time to purchase shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading