Is Now the Right Time to Buy Innovative Industrial Properties?

Over the last five years, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) ranked as one of the hottest cannabis stocks in the industry. Its share prices grew by 307% from its IPO in late 2016 to its peak in March 2019, providing investors with a nearly 92% annualized return during that time .But this once-hot stock has fallen hard as it faces a class action lawsuit and the default of one of its major tenants. The real estate investment trust (REIT), which leases industrial properties to medical marijuana operators, is down 69% from recent highs, and some investors believe it could keep falling.Given the rockier ground the company sits on, here's a closer look at whether right now is the right time to buy Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP).Continue reading