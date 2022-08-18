|
18.08.2022 14:00:00
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Netflix Stock?
The introduction of multiple streaming services since 2019 has hit few companies as hard as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). In 2022 alone, the company has lost over a million subscribers. The stock price dropped 35% in a 24-hour period from April 19 to April 20, falling a further 26% by May 11. The company has had a tumultuous year, to say the least; however, recent growth in the stock and future developments could mean Netflix is set to make a comeback in the second half of the year. A rocky start to 2022 saw Netflix lose a record 200,000 subscribers in the year's first quarter, projecting a further loss of 2 million members in Q2 2022. However, the company reported a more modest loss of 970,000 subscribers in its second-quarter report, primarily driven by the immense success of Stranger Things Season 4, which Netflix released on May 27. The show's popularity aided the company in retaining more than a million members as it restructured its business to better suit the altered landscape of the streaming industry. Netflix stock has steadily begun climbing again as investors slowly restore their faith in the streaming giant. Over July, the stock rose 28.6% as the company projected it would reach an all-time high of 221.67 million global subscriptions in Q3 2022, bringing an end to the membership declines prevalent throughout the first half of the year. Continue reading
