|
24.10.2022 15:53:00
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Paramount Stock?
Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) recently announced it will expand its on-demand streaming service, Paramount+, to several more European countries. The premium offering will be available in France on Dec. 1, followed by Germany, Austria, and Switzerland on Dec. 8. With this latest expansion, Paramount+ is opening up an opportunity to reach millions more customers in Europe -- just as long as it can avoid the struggles that other U.S.-based streaming services have run into there.In its latest quarterly earnings report, Paramount Global revealed it has 63.3 million customers across its various direct-to-consumer (DTC) global services, of which Paramount+ accounts for 43 million subscribers. The company has achieved that number by moving beyond its domestic borders, expanding into such countries as Australia and Canada along with parts of Europe, including Ireland and Italy. Paramount Global, however, has still broader ambitions; it wants to reach 100 million DTC customers by the end of 2024.Europe is a ripe market for streaming businesses eager to expand. In 2022, it is anticipated the global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market will generate almost $81 billion in revenue, of which $13.5 billion will come from Europe. And given that Europe's SVOD income is expected to reach $26 billion by 2027, now is certainly a good time for Paramount+ to establish a greater footprint in the region.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,80
|5,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf weniger restriktive Fed: ATX legt zu -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer -- Hang Seng stürzt ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag in einem volatilen Geschäft inzwischen wieder fester. Der DAX tendiert ebenso freundlich. Die US-Börsen finden im Montagshandel keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan ging es bergauf, während die Anleger in China Reißaus nahmen.