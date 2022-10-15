|
Is Now the Right Time to Buy PepsiCo Stock?
PepsiCo's (NASDAQ: PEP) stock popped 4% on Oct. 12, after the company released its third-quarter earnings report. The beverage and packaged-food maker's revenue rose 9% year over year to $21.97 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $1.15 billion, as its organic sales increased 16%. Its core earnings, which are pegged to its organic sales, grew 14% on a constant currency basis to $1.97 per share -- which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.12.PepsiCo expects its organic sales to rise 12% for the full year, compared with its previous forecast for 10% growth. It expects its core EPS to increase 10% on a constant currency basis, compared with its prior target of 8% growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
