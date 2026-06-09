Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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09.06.2026 20:11:00
Is Now the Right Time to Buy the Commvault Dip?
When most people think of cybersecurity stocks, they think of the big names like CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW). Smaller players like Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) don't receive as much attention, but based on its recent results, it warrants a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.In its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended March 31, Commvault reported $1.11 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which was up by 21% year over year. Weighed against its $5 billion market cap, the company is valued at less than 5 times ARR. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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