31.07.2023 13:30:00
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Visa Stock?
Visa (NYSE: V) continues posting strong financial results, as its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended June 30) numbers show. The massive card network reported revenue of $8.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16, both up meaningfully compared to the year-ago period. Both figures also beat Wall Street forecasts. Despite having strong fundamentals, Visa has lagged the S&P 500 in 2023. Does that mean now is the right time to buy the top financial stock? Let's take a closer look. It's business as usual for Visa, which keeps humming along as if there isn't a ton of uncertainty surrounding the global economy. As I noted, both the top- and bottom-line metrics exceeded analyst estimates. In fact, this was the 13th straight quarter that Visa's EPS surprised to the upside. That's a phenomenal track record that's even more impressive when you consider that the last three years included the pandemic, supply chain issues, surging inflation, and rising interest rates.
