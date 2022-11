Is Now the Right Time to Buy Walmart Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even as the broader market has slumped 17% this year, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is one of the few stocks showing some signs of life. Though the retail giant has battled some major highs and lows recently as investors weigh the probability of a recession and its impact on retail spending, the shares are actually up 5% year to date.The company's latest quarterly report has put much of investors' concerns at ease. Walmart may still be going strong, but the company has some headwinds to overcome in the near future. Let's take a closer look and see whether or not right now is a good time to buy Walmart.Walmart's third-quarter earnings were much stronger than analysts had anticipated. Global sales grew by 8.7%, or 9.8% in constant currency terms, while comparable (comp) sales jumped by 8.2% from last year. Currency fluctuations cut into the company's profit margins, but Walmart still managed to grow international sales by 7.1%.Continue reading