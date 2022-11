Is Now the Time for Income Investors to Buy This Big Pharma Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though the COVID-19 pandemic still isn't definitively over, the work of large pharmaceutical companies to bring vaccines and treatments to market has restored confidence throughout most of the world. For the first time since early 2020, life has resumed more of a normal routine in recent months. Much of that debt of gratitude for being able to return to normalcy is owed to the pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Alongside its German partner, BioNTech, the New York-based company brought the first COVID vaccine to the U.S. market in December 2020, billed as Comirnaty. And Pfizer also brought the anti-viral COVID-19 treatment named Paxlovid to market earlier this year. But with all of its success over the last two years, the important question is as follows: Is the pharma stock a buy for income investors right now? Let's dive into Pfizer's fundamentals and valuation to see if we can address this question.Continue reading