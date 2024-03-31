|
Is Now the Time for Investors to Buy Toast Stock?
If you've recently frequented a local restaurant, there is a good chance you've come across Toast's (NYSE: TOST) point-of-sale system when paying your bill. After all, the company's system is now in more more than 100,000 locations across the U.S. and growing. However, that is just one part of Toast's restaurant platform.The real beauty of the Toast platform is that it lets restaurant owners run their entire businesses more easily. The company offers modules for a range of needs from employee payroll and supply chain management to digital ordering and loyalty and marketing programs.Toast has had a strong history of innovation since the company was founded in 2012. Originally a point-of-sales platform based on Android tablets, the company has been at the forefront of restaurant tech since, consistently introducing new software and hardware solutions to help better serve its restaurant customers.
