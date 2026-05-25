Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.05.2026 18:00:00
Is Now the Time to Add an International ETF to Your Core Holdings?
The S&P 500 index has generated a total return of 329% in the past 10 years (as of May 21), translating to a fantastic 15.7% annualized gain. Even in 2026, despite heightened volatility earlier this year, the benchmark has climbed 8%. It trades near record highs.Investors who historically bet on large U.S. businesses, a view that's essentially bullish on the progress of the American economy, have clearly done well. Companies like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, whose share prices have soared, dominate the technology landscape.But maybe investors should consider expanding their geographic reach. This is particularly true if they realize they have too much concentration in the S&P 500 constituents. Is it time for you to add an international exchange-traded fund (ETF) to your core holdings?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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