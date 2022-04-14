|
14.04.2022 14:00:00
Is Now the Time to Bet on This Game-Changing Stock?
Scientists have been talking about and working on CRISPR gene editing for years. But this dynamic technology soon may be reaching a critical point. It's getting closer to becoming a reality for companies -- and patients.CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), which uses the CRISPR technique, plans on submitting its candidate for blood disorders for regulatory approval at the end of this year. CRISPR Therapeutics and its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals have reported favorable data from clinical trials in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. This is a definite positive. And the following two charts add to my optimism that CRISPR technology may soon be a big thing.Is it time to buy CRISPR Therapeutics? Let's look at the charts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!