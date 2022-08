Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors should never try to time a market. It's proven that consistent investments over a long period of time provide the safest path to substantial returns. But even if that is the case, it doesn't mean that investors can't try to maximize their potential upside. And right now Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has plenty of upside.The relative strength index (RSI) is a straightforward metric used to measure the speed and magnitude of an asset's recent price changes to evaluate whether it is overvalued or undervalued. The thinking goes that when an asset's RSI falls into undervalued territory, it's theoretically a great time to buy, since the risk of prices falling further is supposedly minimal. It should be noted that this doesn't mean prices must return to highs immediately. In fact, RSI values can stay in undervalued territory for months at a time. The advantage of tracking an asset's RSI is that investors are able to make more informed decisions based on current conditions in a broader, historical context. Continue reading